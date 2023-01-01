Americans bracing for the Tyre’s arrest Memphis police bodycam footage

At 4pm today a group of people will be gathering in the Leimert Park community in Los Angeles to watch the video.

MEMPHIS: Ahead of the Tyre Nichols arrest police bodycam footage release, Memphis Police Department, MDP’s head is asking the community not to react with violence and destruction after seeing it.

The 3-minute video cam is scheduled to be release on Friday, January 27th at 6pm EST reported police chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis. The police chief said, the beating Nichols received was ‘heinous, reckless and inhumane.”

During Wednesday’s press conference chief Davis said, ‘this is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual. They failed our community, and they failed the Nichols family. That is beyond regrettable.” Addressing all the ex-police officers who were involved in Tyre Nichols’ death.

All five Memphis police officers were accused in the killing of Nichols and are now under arrest on second degree murder charges Their names are Desmond Mills Jr., Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith,

After viewing the police footage earlier in the week, the Nichols family held a press conference on Monday alongside their legal team headed by civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Nichols mother told the public that all her son wanted to do was to reach home. Instead, he was pulled over by the police officers only two minutes from where he lived and they murdered her son just 80 yards from his home.

