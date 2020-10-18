AMPAS offers college students a chance to learn about movies

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (A.M.P.A.S.) will present its 6th annual and first virtual Careers in Film Summit.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present its 6th annual and first virtual Careers in Film Summit on Saturday, October 24 and Saturday, October 31. The two-day event will provide high school seniors and college students the opportunity to learn about careers in the motion picture industry from Academy members, Oscar-winning and nominated filmmakers and other industry professionals.

In partnership with the Academy’s Science and Technology Council, the first day of panel discussions on October 24 highlight careers in science, technology, engineering, visual effects and other post-production careers. The program schedule is as follows:

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Visual Effects from Around the World

Visual effects supervisors from Rome, Mumbai, Taiwan, Vancouver, New York and Los Angeles

Greg Anderson, “Spider-Man 2”

Geeta Basantani, senior compositor, “Spider-Man: Far from Home”

Gaia Bussolati, “Ford v Ferrari”

Sherry Bharda, “War”

Ahdee Chiu, “The Wandering Earth”

Moderator: Theresa Rygiel, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Color, Sound and Editorial

Corinne Bogdanowicz, Senior Colorist, Light Iron

Jill Bogdanowicz, Co-Head of Features Color, Company 3

Lora Hirschberg, re-recording mixer, Skywalker Sound

Kate Morrison-Lyons, Manager, Production Workflow, UCAN Netflix

Joan Sobel, ACE film editor

Moderator: Shannon McIntosh, producer

1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Science, Technology and Engineering

Abigail Brady, software engineer (2017 Scientific and Technical Award recipient)

Andrea Kalas, SVP Asset Management, Paramount Pictures

Brian McLean, Director of Rapid Prototype, LAIKA (2015 Scientific and Technical Award recipient)

Rachel Rose, R&D supervisor, Industrial Light & Magic (2017 Scientific and Technical Award recipient)

Paige Warner, digital artist, Industrial Light & Magic (2016 Scientific and Technical Award recipient)

Moderator: Barbara Ford Grant, consultant, Movielabs

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Virtual Production Technology

Girish Balakrishnan, Director, Virtual Production, Netflix

Nomish Bhardwaj, FX technical director, “Puss in Boots 2,” DreamWorks Animation

Adrienne Klotz-Floyd, digital imaging technician (DIT)

Carol Alynn Payne, Imaging Specialist, Netflix

Horst Sarubin, Director, Production Technology, Universal Pictures

Moderator: Annie Chang, VP Creative Technologies, Universal Pictures

The October 31 Halloween edition features a horror genre theme highlighting animation, music and careers in front of and behind the camera. The program schedule is as follows:

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

All Things Animation

Mike Belzer, animator, “The Nightmare before Christmas”

Kendal Cronkhite, assistant art director, “The Nightmare before Christmas”

Sandra Equihua, character designer, “The Book of Life”

Jennifer Kluska, director/story artist, “Hotel Transylvania” films

Jackie Koehler, lead animator, “The Book of Life”

Michelle Murdocca, producer, “Hotel Transylvania” films

Moderator: Randy Haberkamp, SVP Preservation and Foundation Programming, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Music in Horror Films

John Carpenter, writer/director/composer, “Halloween”

Jamie Lee Curtis, actor, “Halloween”

Moderator: Mike Muse, host of SiriusXM’s “The Mike Muse Show”

1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Lights, Camera, Action…Boo!

Maxime Alexandre, cinematographer, “The Nun”

Rick Baker, special makeup effects creator, “The Wolfman”

Luis Sequeira, costume designer, “It Chapter Two”

Jennifer Spence, production designer, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”

Checco Varese, cinematographer, “It Chapter Two”

Moderator: Audrey Cleo Yap, multimedia journalist

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Working Above the Line

Tobin Bell, actor, “Saw”

Gerard Bush, co-writer/producer/director, “Antebellum”

Ian Cooper, producer, “Candyman”

Gerard McMurray, director, “The First Purge”

Christopher Renz, co-writer/producer/director, “Antebellum”

Terri Taylor, casting director, “Get Out”

Moderator: Mike Muse, host of SiriusXM’s “The Mike Muse Show”

The Academy’s Careers in Film Summit is supported by a grant from The James Irvine Foundation.

The event is free, but registration is required to obtain the Zoom access. For more information and to register, visit Oscars.org/events.