Amy Winehouse exhibit opens in the US

Six-time Grammy winner Amy Winehouse has been widely renowned not just as a British music icon, but as a trendsetting fashion influencer. To showcase the late singer’s iconic outfits, as well as never-before-seen handwritten lyrics, journal entries and other reflections from her family’s personal archive, the Grammy Museum proudly presents Beyond Black — The Style Of Amy Winehouse, which will be the first-ever Winehouse exhibit in the United States.

Beyond Black — The Style Of Amy Winehouse will offer a retrospective of Winehouse’s career, her biggest influences, her most iconic fashion moments, and how she — while only living to be 27 and releasing two studio albums — left an indelible mark on music, fashion and pop culture. Winehouse’s unique musical style and fashion sense were a reflection of her musical influences, including legacy artists Frank Sinatra, Shangri-Las, Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington, and more, as well as contemporaries in hip-hop and R&B, including Salt-N-Pepa, Nas, Beastie Boys, Lauryn Hill, En Vogue, and more. The exhibit will also touch on how Winehouse’s untimely passing led her family to create the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which works to inspire children and young people to build their self-esteem and resilience, so that they can flourish.

“Amy had a rebellious rock and roll style and attitude, which she made all her own with her signature beehive updo, winged eyeliner, tattoos, and bold red lipstick,” said Winehouse’s stylist, Naomi Parry. “She had a clear vision of who she was and what she wanted the world to see. Working with Amy was one of my most satisfying and creative times in my career. I’m excited for the world to finally see the looks we created for what would have been her 2011 summer festival tour.”

This exhibit captures the spirt of Winehouse through some of her most cherished and unique outfits and showcases her wit and charm by displaying never-before-seen handwritten lyrics and prolific journal entries.

“Amy Winehouse is undoubtedly one of the most gifted singers, songwriters and performers of the early 21st century,” said the Museum’s President Michael Sticka. “Amy’s music and influence reached across genres and generations. It’s an honor for the GRAMMY Museum to host her very first exhibit in the United States and celebrate her talents, creative process and musical legacy.”

Exhibit highlights include:

Never-before-seen handwritten lyrics and journal entries

Never-before-seen home video

Winehouse’s halter dress worn at her final stage performance in Belgrade in 2011

Custom-made, but never worn, dresses by stylist Naomi Parry for Winehouse’s cancelled 2011 summer festival tour

Winehouse’s yellow Preen ‘Power Dress’ and bold red leather heart-shaped Moschino purse with velvet lining used at the 2007 BRIT Awards

Winehouse’s 2008 GRAMMY Awards ® outfit designed by Dolce & Gabbana

outfit designed by Dolce & Gabbana Capsule collections personally designed by Amy Winehouse for Fred Perry’s line, including a black cotton twill varsity style jacket with grey leather sleeves monogrammed with “Amy” in the front

A mohair leopard-style pattern cardigan by Dolce & Gabbana that Winehouse was photographed wearing leaving a favorite stomping ground of hers, the Hawley Arms Pub in Camden, London

Winehouse’s GRAMMY Awards

Many of the items on display will be auctioned to benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which will take place at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills November 6 -7, 2021.