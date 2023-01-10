‘An Avocado Pit’ is a story of gender identity

“An Avocado Pit” follows the meeting of Larissa, a trans woman, and Cláudio, a cis man with wit and sensitivity whose two worlds collide.

A heartwarming story filled with light and hope we follow these individuals as they learn more about each other and the challenges and issues they face.

The film, which is written and directed by Ary Zara, a transgender person, activist, and has qualified to be considered for a 2024 Academy Award.

It’s empowering story of differences, love and growth and polar opposite lives coming together to enjoy an engaging evening dancing their differences away and giving us hope for a brighter future. Differences are what empower us to become better because we all come from different backgrounds and that is the message this film delivers.

The film premiered in 2022, and has been awarded at Clermont-Ferrand, Indie Lisboa, AFI FEST, Brest European SFF and Regard and has led to Ary being selected as a writer for Torino Film Lab 2023.

Andreia Nunes and Frederico Serra are the producers and the film stars Portuguese actor Ivo Canelas and trans actress Gaya de Medeiros, the beautiful cinematography was created by Leandro Ferrão and the production company Take It Easy as well as being distributed by Travelling Distribution.

Click here to watch the trailer