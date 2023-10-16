Angela Bassett narrates series for National Geographic

National Geographic has just announced the lineup of narrators for their history shows.

They include Angela Bassett, Jeremy Renner and Awkwafina.

“We are celebrating not just the majestic creatures, big and small, captured on screen, but also the talent behind the lens who are integral to best-in-class storytelling,” said Janet Han Vissering, senior vice president, Development and Production. “The beauty of narration reflects the stunning visual cinematography that brings incredible storytelling to life.”

Narrated by Angela Bassett, “Queens” features matriarchies and female leaders around the world and brings the natural world into focus through the female lens for the very first time. The seven-part series leverages technology to reveal surprising insights into how females in the natural world rise to power, often relying on cooperation and wisdom over brute strength to get ahead. The final episode of the series celebrates the women who have gone to the ends of the Earth and dedicated their lives to documenting and protecting animal queens.

Narrated by Awkwafina, “A Bug’s Life,” is an incredible adventure into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day. With new developments in filming technology, it follows the stories of the tiny heroes living in worlds beyond the imagination — from a jumping spider looking for a home on the streets of New York to a Costa Rican orchid bee’s first day on the job making perfume.

“Incredible Animal Journeys” which follows millions of animals as they migrate across the planet, will be narrated by Jeremy Renner.