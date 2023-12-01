Angela Bassett, Viola Davis and Mary J. Blige battle for Entertainer of the Year Award

NAACP has unveiled the full list of “54th NAACP Image Awards” nominees and Angela Bassett, Viola Davis and Mary J. Blige will battle it out for the year’s top entertainer accolade.

Bassett, became the first actor to receive a major award for Marvel movie on Tuesday when she received a Golden Globe for her outstanding performance as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Viola Davis, who just received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her powerful role in “The Woman King” about a group of African female warriors, has been nominated for a Best Film Actress multiple times and never lost and singer, producer and actress Mary J. Blige has created a multi-platinum career singing heartbreaking songs about hardship. The three will battle it out for NAACP’s Special Award – Entertainer of the Year next month.

Other nominees in that category include Zendaya and “Abbott Elementary” actress Quinta Brunson.

“This year’s nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and diverse experiences that have resonated with many in our community, and we’re proud to recognize their outstanding achievements and performances,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP.

The public can vote to determine the winners of the “54th NAACP Image Awards” by visiting www.naacpimageawards.net. Voting closes on February 10, 2023.

The winners will be revealed during the two-hour LIVE TV special, airing Saturday, February 25th, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BET and 8:00 PM PT on delay. The show will be in front of an audience for the first time in three years.

Globally recognized as one of the most distinguished multicultural awards shows, the “54th NAACP Image Awards” will continue a tradition of excellence, uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to that purpose.

Check out the full list of 2023 nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Angela Bassett

Mary J. Blige

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Motion Picture Categories

Outstanding Motion Picture

“A Jazzman’s Blues” (Netflix)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Emancipation” (Apple TV)

“The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“TILL” (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya – “Nope” (Universal Pictures)

Jonathan Majors – “Devotion” (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Joshua Boone – “A Jazzman’s Blues” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” (Focus Features)

Will Smith – “Emancipation” (Apple)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Deadwyler – “TILL” (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Keke Palmer – “Alice” (Vertical Entertainment)

Letitia Wright – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Regina Hall – “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” (Focus Features)

Viola Davis – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Aldis Hodge – Black Adam (Warner Bros. Pictures / New Line Cinema)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – On The Come Up (Paramount Pictures)

Jalyn Hall – TILL (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

John Boyega – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Danai Gurira – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Janelle Monáe – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Lashana Lynch – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Breaking” (Bleecker Street)

“Causeway” (Apple TV)

“Mr. Malcolm’s List” (Bleecker Street)

“Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story” (Hulu)

“The Inspection” (A24)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

“Athena” (Netflix)

“Bantú Mama” (ARRAY)

“Broker” (NEON)

“Learn to Swim” (ARRAY)

“The Silent Twins” (Focus Features)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Jalyn Hall – “TILL” (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Joshua Boone – “A Jazzman’s Blues” (Netflix)

Ledisi – “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story” (Hulu)

Y’lan Noel – “A Lot of Nothing” (RLJE)

Yola – “Elvis” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“A Jazzman’s Blues” (Netflix)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Emancipation” (Apple TV)

“The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

“TILL” (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

“DC League of Super-Pets” (Warner Bros. Pictures / WAG / DC)

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (Universal Pictures)

“Turning Red” (Pixar Animation Studios)

“Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – “Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

Keke Palmer – “Lightyear” (Walt Disney Studios)

Kevin Hart – “DC League of Super-Pets” (Warner Bros. Pictures / WAG / DC)

Lyric Ross – “Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

Taraji P. Henson – “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Short-Form (Live-Action)

“Dear Mama…” (Film Independent)

“Fannie” (Chromatic Black)

“Fathead” (University of Southern California)

“Incomplete” (20th Century Digital, Hulu)

“Pens & Pencils” (Wavelength Productions/Black TV & Film Collective)

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

“I Knew Superman” (Houghtonville Animation)

“More Than I Want To Remember” (MTV Entertainment Studios)

“Supercilious” (York Cinemas)

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” (Apple Studios)

“We Are Here” (271 Films)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)