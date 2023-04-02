Angela White: ‘We created a Pan-African movie that will transcend over time and all races.’

She’s a Los Angeles based film and television producer and the first African American woman to produce a Faith-based major motion picture. The founder of Silver Lining Entertainment, Angela White’s latest production “Nine” stars Kate Henshaw, (“Blood Sisters”), Rosemary Zimu (“Shadow”), Damien D. Smith (FXs “Snowfall” and USAs “The Purge”).

Shot in Ghana and Los Angeles, “Nine” is directed by Actor Chris Attoh, who also stars in the film. It follows an elite group of nine hooded female assassins on a quest to stop a dark supernatural force and it just premiered at the Joburg Film Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“It’s an amazing experience to be an African American woman premiering an international film in South Africa that their company also financed,” White said. “You can rarely go back to your roots and make a movie happen, and that’s exactly what we did with “Nine.” We created a Pan-African movie that will transcend over time and all races,” shares White who recently launched the on-profit organization ‘Dreamers with Purpose,’ to assists people of color, women, and those who are financially disadvantaged with dream and purpose fulfillment.

A member of the Producers Guild of America, White’s films have showcased some of today’s top Hollywood actors. Some of her past projects include “4Play,” featuring Tiffany Haddish; “The Last Letter,” which starred Omari Hardwick.

Her work can also be seen on the television series, “Pump,” which features Ray J and Michael Jai White, the TV series, “Laugh Tonight with Damon Williams,” and the award winning Gabrielle Union starrer “The Inspection.”

Pictured: Angela White/Imdb