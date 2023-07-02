Photo Galleries
‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ premieres in Los Angeles
Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/07/23

Director Peyton Reed and producers Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard were also present.

Stars and filmmakers hit the red carpet in Los Angeles last night for the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.”

Film stars who celebrated the upcoming big-screen debut of the epic, sci-fi adventure included Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray, Katy O’Brian, William Jackson Harper and David Dastmalchian.

Filmmakers Peyton Reed (director), Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard (producers), Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy (executive producers) and Christophe Beck (music by) were also present.

The film sees the return of super heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) who return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure. 

It opens in theaters Friday.

(Photos by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

