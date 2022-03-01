Anthony Anderson is honored for his achievements in the film and television

The comedian and actor was honored for his leadership in paving the way for young actors.

Anthony Anderson was recently honored for his achievements in the film and television at the annual “Influencers Brunch” held at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presented by Moet & Chandon, the “Influencers Brunch” also featured an in-depth conversation with Charles D. King, Founder & CEO of MACRO as well as a guest appearance by COO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Christine Simmons.

Anderson was celebrated for his leadership in paving the way for young actors.

The award winning actor, comedian and game show host is known for movies “Kangaroo Jack,” “Transformers,” “The Proud Family,” “Hoodwinked,” “The Departed,” “Scream 4,” and the television drama “Blackish” which has earned him numerous NAACP Image Awards.

Attendees included Hill Harper, Aida Rodriguez, Cori Hardrict, Michael Jai White, Angela Yee, Annie Ilonzeh, Jerrie Johnson, and Daymond John.

Pictured: (L-r) Chris Spencer and Anthony Anderson