Anthony Anderson to host Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Award
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/26/21

Anthony AndersonBest known for his iconic roles on television and in movies, Anthony Anderson will host the 8th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) Awards.

The award show which honors outstanding achievements of both make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater will be held virtually on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Eddie Murphy will be honored with the Distinguished Artisan Award, presented by Arsenio Hall, star of Murphy’s recently released movie “Coming 2 America.”

Among his many additional accolades, Anderson won his seventh individual Image Award in the category of Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, for  “Black-ish” the series, which premiered on television in 2014, adding to his 16 total career Image Award nominations. He has four Screen Actors Guild Awards, BET Awards and Teen Choice Awards each, as well as one People’s Choice Awards and one Kids’ Choice Award. Anderson has also hosted the NAACP Image Awards for seven consecutive years, from 2014-2020 and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

