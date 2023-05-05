Anthony Hamilton, Tweet and Robin Thicke to perform at Black Music Honors

Black Music Honors is an annual two-hour event that acknowledges the legendary African-American artists who have influenced and made significant musical contributions to African-American culture and American music worldwide.

Tamar Braxton, Anthony Hamilton, Robin Thicke, Lil’ Mo, Kenny Lattimore, Raheem DeVaughn, Dave Hollister, Xscape and rapper Juvenile are slated to perform at 8th Annual Black Music Honors.

The late Bobby Caldwell will be recognized with a special salute for his over 25-year career and other honorees include Missy Elliott, SWV, Evelyn “Champagne” King.

Grammy-winning artist LeToya Luckett and comedian DeRay Davis will return as co-hosts at the televised tribute which will debut on the Stellar Network TV June 3 with national broadcast syndication starting June 10 – July 2 and an airing on Bounce TV June 19.

