Anthony Hamilton’s ‘Africa Forever Challenge’ rewards fans for finding their Tribe

“In 2022, I experienced the power of our ancestors during a series of concerts throughout Africa, and I instantly knew it was something I needed to share with my team and my fans,” said Hamilton.

Anthony Hamilton is inviting fans across the world to reconnect with their original roots in the Motherland.

Presented in partnership with AfricanAncestry.com, the pioneers of genetic ancestry tracing for Black people, Hamilton’s Africa Forever Challenge: A Real Love Experience (AFC) will reward fans for finding their Tribe and enhancing the way they see themselves.

The AFC which kicked off this month runs through February and will wrap with a VIP Virtual Ancestral Reveal and After Party where Hamilton will learn his African roots for the first time.

“In 2022, I experienced the power of our ancestors during a series of concerts throughout Africa, and I instantly knew it was something I needed to share with my team and my fans,” said Hamilton. “We all can’t go to Africa, but we can bring Africa to us by knowing our roots, honoring our ancestors, and creating legacies that propel the culture forward,” Hamilton added.

HOW IT WORKS

From now through February, Anthony Hamilton’s Africa Forever Challenge: A Real Love Experience participants can visit www.AfricaForeverHome.com and follow four easy steps:

Click ‘JOIN THE CHALLENGE’ to purchase an AfricanAncestry.com MatriClan and/or PatriClan Test Kit and submit your swabs.

Be automatically entered to win free Anthony Hamilton merchandise and digital downloads from AfricanAncestry.com.

Gain exclusive access to Hamilton’s and his team’s Virtual Ancestral Reveal and After Party.

Receive your ancestry results in six to eight weeks and extend the love by sharing your Tribe.

Additionally, people can visit @AnthonyHamiltonOfficial and @AfricanAncestry on social media for daily updates on the challenge, and everyone who signs up for Hamilton’s Member Fan Club will get exclusive access to ongoing engagement with Hamilton.

“This partnership gets right at the heart of our mission to transform the way people see themselves and the way they view Africa,” said Dr. Gina Paige, president, and co-founder of AfricanAncestry.com. “It is my hope that every participant gains a better understanding of who they are through the powerful lens of their ancestors.”

Anthony Hamilton’s Africa Forever Challenge: A Real Love Experience is also partnered with Soul Bounce, Music Marketing Magazine, and Your Black News.

Hamilton has achieved global sales of over 50 million albums. He made his film debut in “American Gangster,” and lent his vocals to the song “Freedom” from the Academy Award-nominated film “Django Unchained.” He recently added author and publisher to his list of accomplishments with his first self-published book, “Cornbread, Fish ‘n Collard Greens,” where he shares the inspiration for some of the iconic songs in his illustrious career and his love of southern food. Hamilton recently starred as Kyle Kirby in the feature film Carl Weber’s Influence, now streaming on BET+.

For more information on the AFC and to join the challenge, visit www.AfricaForeverHome.com.