Apple today released the official trailer for its upcoming short form sports docuseries “Greatness Code,” featuring seven of the world’s most accomplished athletes: LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, Shaun White, Katie Ledecky and Kelly Slater.

Co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports, and directed by Gotham Chopra, “Greatness Code” will debut the complete first season on Friday, July 10, exclusively on Apple TV+.

The unscripted series spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world. The first season unfolds with seven mini-episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete’s career. Internationally revered athletes featured in season one include:

Four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA Champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist LeBron James

Six-time Super Bowl Champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady

Olympic Gold Medalist and Co-Captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team Alex Morgan

Worlds Fastest Man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt

Record-holding Olympic gold Medalist Snowboarder Shaun White

Five-time Olympic Gold medalist and 15-time World Champion swimmer Katie Ledecky

11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater

