Apple features Usain Bolt in docuseries
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Docuseries, 06/29/20

Bolt is the worlds fastest man and eight-time Olympic champion.

A combination of pictures taken in Augus

Apple today released the official trailer for its upcoming short form sports docuseries “Greatness Code,” featuring seven of the world’s most accomplished athletes: LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, Shaun White, Katie Ledecky and Kelly Slater.

Co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports, and directed by Gotham Chopra, “Greatness Code” will debut the complete first season on Friday, July 10, exclusively on Apple TV+.

The unscripted series spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world. The first season unfolds with seven mini-episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete’s career. Internationally revered athletes featured in season one include:

  • Four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA Champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist LeBron James
  • Six-time Super Bowl Champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady
  • Olympic Gold Medalist and Co-Captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team Alex Morgan
  • Worlds Fastest Man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt
  • Record-holding Olympic gold Medalist Snowboarder Shaun White
  • Five-time Olympic Gold medalist and 15-time World Champion swimmer Katie Ledecky
  • 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

