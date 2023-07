Apple TV+ lands record 54 Emmy Award nominations

Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced today by the Television Academy and the winners are set to be unveiled at a ceremony on September 18.

Apple TV+ makes history with a record 54 Emmy Award nominations across 13 hit Apple Original titles landing major category nominations.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing this wide array of Apple Original programming,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “It has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with these gifted artists and we couldn’t be happier to see them acknowledged for their exceptional work today. We send our warmest congratulations to all of the nominees.”

In total, Apple scores 54 Emmy Award nominations including:

“Ted Lasso” season three (21)

● Outstanding Comedy Series

● Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis

● Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Phil Dunster

● Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein

● Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Juno Temple

● Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham

● Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Sam Richardson

● Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Becky Ann Baker

● Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Sarah Niles

● Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Harriet Walter

● Directing for a Comedy Series – Declan Lowney

● Casting for a Comedy Series

● Writing in a Comedy Series

● Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Series – A.J. Catoline, ACE + Alex Szabo

● Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Series – Melissa McCoy + Francesca Castro

● Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary (One Hour or More)

● Contemporary Hairstyling

● Original Music and Lyrics – “Fought & Lost”

● Original Music and Lyrics – “A Beautiful Game”

● Music Supervision

● Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (7)

● Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

● Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

● Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

● Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

● Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special

● Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

● Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program

“Bad Sisters” (4)

● Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Sharon Horgan

● Directing in a Drama Series – Dearbhla Walsh

● Writing in a Drama Series

● Casting for a Drama Series

“Black Bird” (4)

● Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Taron Egerton

● Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Paul Walter Hauser

● Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Ray Liotta

● Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“Schmigadoon!” season two (3)

● Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

● Choreography for a Scripted Program

● Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” season two (3)

● Outstanding Talk Series

● Directing for a Variety Series

● Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series

“Shrinking” (2)

● Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Segel

● Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Jessica Williams

“Five Days at Memorial” (1)

● Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

“Prehistoric Planet” season two (1)

● Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” (1)

● Writing for a Nonfiction Program

“For All Mankind” season three experience (1)

● Emerging Media Program

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” season five (1)

● Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

“Hello Tomorrow!” (1)

● Main Title Design

Outstanding Commercial (4)

● Apple – The Greatest – Accessibility

● Call Me with Timothee Chalamet – Apple TV+

● Quiet the Noise – AirPods

● R.I.P. Leon – Apple