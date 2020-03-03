Jackson, Mackie and Long attend premiere for ‘The Banker’

Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, and Nia Long were some of the cast members who showed up as Apple celebrated “The Banker’s” upcoming release at a special event held in Tennessee’s National Civil Rights Museum.

The film which is based on the true tale of two African American businessmen who hired a working-class white man to pretend to be the head of their business empire was initially scheduled for a theatrical release the height of awards season in December, but things changed after Cynthia Garrett, the daughter of the film’s protagonist, Bernard Garrett, accused Bernard Garrett, Jr., one of the film’s producers and her half-brother, of sexual abuse. Now, Apple will give “The Banker” its theatrical release on March 6, and release to Apple TV+ on March 20.

The premiere hosted big name celebrities such as Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, and Nicholas Hoult. The film is directed by George Nolfi (“The Adjustment Bureau”), and is produced by Joe Viertel. It is written by Niceole Levy, George Nolfi, David Lewis Smith and Stan Younger, and based off a story written by Brad Kane.

Pictured:Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie – Photo Credit: Le Studio Photography