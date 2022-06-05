Uncategorized
Apple TV+ unveils first-look at new series starring Maya Rudolph and Ron Funches
Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, entertainment, 05/10/22

Apple TV+ announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy series “Loot,” starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bridesmaids”).  The 10-episode workplace comedy will debut globally with the first three episodes on Friday, June 24 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

In addition to Rudolph, the “Loot” ensemble cast is led by stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”), Ron Funches (“Undateable”), Nat Faxon (“Married”) and Joel Kim Booster (‘Sunnyside”).

In “Loot,” billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion, and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

“Loot” is created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. Rudolph executive produces, along with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens, through their Animal Pictures. Dave Becky of 3 Arts also serves as executive producer. “Loot” is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

