Apply to be an Education Activist Intern!
Public Announcement, CaribPress, 06/04/21

Complete this application and send with ‘Education Activism Intern’ in the
subject line to caitlin@artsed411.org by July 9th, 2021.

The California Alliance for Arts Education (soon to be Create CA!) is thrilled to announce that we are launching an Arts Education Activism Internship for the 2021-2022 school year.  The Arts Education Activism Internship brings together students from across California to explore the impacts of activism. In this online program, we will work creatively and collaboratively to build a statewide network of student activists committed to creating change in their schools and communities.

We are looking for 9th-12th graders enrolled in California public schools during the 2021-2022 academic year.  Learn more and apply here.

