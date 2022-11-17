Uncategorized
Are you a racist? ‘Deconstructing Karen’ Poses the question
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/21/22

Directed by Patty Ivins Specht with a run time of 97 mins., it arrives on VOD Nov. 24

DK Movie Poster-NEWThe name “Karen” has, in recent years, become a widespread meme referencing a specific type of middle-class white woman, who exhibits behaviors and attitudes that stem from privilege.

In this documentary feature film “Deconstructing  Karen” several white women attend a dinner party where the main course is a radically honest conversation on racism. While sipping on white wine and passing the breadbasket, these women experience an eye-opening
journey, discovering how they uphold white supremacy every – single – day and painful truths are revealed over this dinner.

Are you a racist?  What if white women could wake up and participate in ending racism? How many white women with trade places with a black woman?  Uncomfortable but essential questions are posed and the answers are alarming. Arriving just in time for Thanksgiving, it’s a timely and controversial documentary.

Regina Jackson and Saira Rao, co-founders of Race2Dinner – aren’t afraid to ask the tough questions. Through the process of radical honesty, Regina and Saira challenge audiences and dinner attendees.

