Arrival test results revealed one positive test for COVID-19 at U-23 USMNT Camp

As always, U.S. Soccer’s top priority is the health and safety of its players and staff. U.S. Soccer is committed to following the health practices outlined by the CDC and in the U.S. Soccer Return to Play protocols



U.S. Soccer has also confirmed that one of it’s U-23 MNT player has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus upon arrival to training camp.

The roster consisted of 27 players who were called to the U-23 men national squad.

The player who tested positive is in isolation and observing the appropriate quarantine protocols. His positive test came during U.S. Soccer’s camp arrival testing procedures. All of his pre-arrival tests were negative.

No other members of the delegation have tested positive at this time. Per protocol, U.S. Soccer is conducting contact tracing for any high-risk contacts.

