AT&T and Human-I-T Donate 100 Laptops to Al Wooten Jr. Youth Center
Staff writer, Caribpress, 10/19/22

As part of company’s month-long “Bridge to Possibility” campaign, more than 1,000 laptops will be distributed in cities across the country to students and families in need.

In Los Angeles, it’s estimated that nearly 150,000, or 30% of K-12 students1 don’t have access to high-quality connectivity and are unable to participate in the modern online world, an issue known as the digital divide.

This distribution of 100 laptops in Los Angeles is part of AT&T’s month-long “Bridge to Possibility: Closing the digital divide, together” campaign, which aims to drive awareness of the challenges caused by the digital divide and the collective response needed to address it. Bridging the digital divide requires businesses, nonprofits and government to come together for a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring high-quality connectivity to millions of people that need it most.

This will take place at Al Wooten Jr. Youth Center on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 4:00pm.

To learn more visit att.com/connectedlearning.

