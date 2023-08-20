Attention Older Adults: the California Dept. Of Aging Wants to Hear from You

The Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults is open to all Californians ages 55 and older. The survey is available in nine languages.

The California Department of Aging Aug. 22 announced the launch of its first-ever statewide assessment for Californians aged 55 and older to share their voices, called the Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults (CASOA).

The 20 question survey — which takes about 15 minutes to complete, with some questions including several follow-up questions — is available in nine languages, including: English, Spanish, Chinese Cantonese, Chinese Mandarin, Korean, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Hindi, and Arabic. The survey can be accessed here. Responses are due by Aug. 28.

The CASOA survey is designed to gather critical information about how older adult strengths and needs will impact community planning throughout the state. Questions in the survey focus on whether the respondent’s community welcomes older adults; initiatives and resources available in the community to support older adults; the availability of physical and mental health support, along with caregiver resources; the availability and access to fresh food and nutrition; internet services; financial viability; and the respondent’s physical and emotional well being, among other issues.

Blueprint for Future

“This survey offers older Californians a unique platform to articulate their present and future service needs, and it’s an opportunity for CDA to hear from older adults in every area of the state,” said Susan DeMarois, Director of the California Department of Aging, in a press statement.

“By engaging in this survey, older adults are collectively molding the blueprint for future planning and program development,” she said.

The survey is part of the 2023-2024 initiatives included in California’s Master Plan on Aging, a 10-year initiative launched Jan. 6, 2021 via an executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The innovative plan, the first of its kind in the nation, aims to address current inequities for older adults and disabled people.

Master Plan on Aging

The Master Plan on Aging focuses on five primary goals: affordable housing for elders; overall affordability in cost of living for people on fixed incomes; a new vision for health care; support for caregivers; and inclusion for all seniors.

People over 65 are one of the fastest-growing populations in California. In 2030, the elder population of the state is expected to jump to 8.6 million. In the next decade, seniors will comprise more than one quarter of California’s population.

Aligned with the objectives of Goal 3 of the Master Plan for Aging, known as “Equity & Inclusion, Not Isolation,” this initiative blends established practices with new approaches to better serve the varied needs of older adults across the state, according to the CDA. “The CASOA operates within this framework, contributing significantly to the Master Plan’s aspiration of creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for aging Californians,” noted the department.

Additional information can be found at

https://aging.ca.gov/Community_Assessment_Survey_For_Older_Adults/.