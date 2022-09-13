Aunjanue Ellis wins Best Actress at the BronzeLens Film Festival

Her short “Fannie” received the most honors at this year’s BronzeLens Film Festival in Atlanta.

She was just nominated last year for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “King Richard,” and in her latest role she brings to life civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer in a riveting live-action short called “Fannie.”

The sole performer in this unflinching cinematic dramatization of one of the most important figures of the civil rights movement, the nine minute short is directed by award-winning filmmaker Christine Swanson, and examines the freedom fighter’s gripping account of the brutality Black Americans faced along the journey to full equality and voting rights.

“This country was built on the black backs of black people!” Fannie hammers as she makes an impassioned plea to defend the right to vote for every citizen regardless of race, creed, or color.

Her gripping testimony was not just a call for the inclusion of Black delegates in the Democratic Party; it was also a prophetic warning that unless the nation extended equal treatment to Black Americans, the fight for voting rights, human rights, and civil rights would persist for years to come.

“Fannie” received the most honors at this year’s BronzeLens Film Festival in Atlanta, earning recognition for the Reel South Award and Aunjanue Ellis for Best Actress and will run theatrically at the Laemmle’s Monica Film Center Shorts By the Sea film series in Santa Monica, California, on September 23-29, 2022.

It will also screen at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Morehouse College Human Rights Festival on September 24, 2022.

“Fannie”is produced by Christine Swanson and Aunjanue Ellis The film is executive produced by Angela Harmon, Abeni Bloodworth, Emil Pinnock, and Stephanie Frederic.