Authorities in Louisville arrested over 100 individuals
Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 09/24/20

There were also demonstrations in other cities across the country as thousands of people gathered in multiple cities, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, and Philadelphia, to demand justice for BreonnaTaylor.

AP20267761023654Two Louisville police officers were shot during protests over the lack of charges for the officers who killed Breonna Taylor while executing a warrant at her home in the middle of the night. Authorities identified the suspect as Larynzo Johnson, 26, and charged him with wanton endangerment and assault of a police officer. Officials said that Johnson “intentionally used a handgun to fire multiple bullets at officers,” as they ordered a large crowd to disperse. The officers’ injuries were serious but not considered life-threatening.

Authorities in Louisville arrested over 100 individuals throughout the night as the peaceful protests turned violent, forcing the police to declare the assembly unlawful. Rioters looted businesses, vandalized property and vehicles, and started fires as they clashed with police in riot gear.

There were also demonstrations in other cities across the country as thousands of people gathered in multiple cities, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, and Philadelphia, to demand justice for Taylor. Those protests were mostly peaceful, though authorities did make some arrests throughout the course of the night.

