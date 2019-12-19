Entertainment
Ava DuVernay’s ‘Cherish the Day’ to premiere on OWN
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/20/19

The drama is set for a February 2020 premiere on OWN.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network revealed the first-look teaser trailer for its new original anthology drama “AVA,” created and executive produced by Emmy winner/Academy Award-nominee Ava DuVernay (“Queen Sugar,” “When They See Us”).

“Cherish the Day,” which is set for a February 2020 premiere on OWN chronicles the stirring relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday. Xosha Roquemore (“The Mindy Project”) stars as Gently James and Alano Miller (“Underground”) stars as Evan Fisher. The couple meet and fall in love in Los Angeles, with the full season spanning five years in eight episodes.

OWN previously announced additional cast including legendary Emmy-winning actress Cicely Tyson, as well as Michael Beach, Anne-Marie Johnson and Kellee Stewart.
The series is produced for OWN by ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.
Ava DuVernay, Paul Garnes (“Queen Sugar”), Tanya Hamilton (“Queen Sugar,” “Night Catches Us”), and Oprah Winfrey serve as executive producers. The DuVernay led series also recently announced it achieved full gender parity with a production crew of over 50% women, including 18 female department heads.
Directors for the series are Tanya Hamilton, Blitz Bazawule, Aurora Guerrero and Deborah Kampmeier.

