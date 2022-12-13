‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premieres in Los Angeles

The film is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau.

Stars and filmmakers came together in Hollywood to celebrate the U.S. Premiere of 20th Century Studios’ ”Avatar: The Way of Water,” which opens in theaters this Friday.

Attendees included cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass and Duane Evans, Jr., producer Jon Landau and singer/songwriter Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.

Other celebrity attendees included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Henry Cavill, Heidi Klum, Daveed Diggs, Halle Bailey, Danny Ramirez, Eugenio Derbez, Kumail Nanjiani & Emily Gordon, H.E.R., Robert Rodriguez, Raven-Symone, Jason Alexander, Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, Frances Fisher, Tom Arnold and Michael Mann.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Check out images from the event below: