Avengers Vault Retail store opens at Disney California Adventure Park
Staff writer, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/19/23

The vault has iconic Super Hero gear, like Iron Man’s Arc Reactor and Loki’s TVA Badge and Time Stick.

Avengers Vault picture

Disneyland Resort has released images of Avengers Vault, their new retail location.

Located in a portion of Avengers Headquarters, the shop features Infinity Saga Relics arriving at the Disneyland Resort for the first time, plus apparel and other fan-favorite merchandise.

Items in Avengers Vault represent some of the most powerful artifacts the Avengers have assembled in their multi-world explorations, including the Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity Stones. Recruits can also pick up replicas of iconic Superhero gear, like Iron Man’s Arc Reactor and Loki’s TVA Badge and Time Stick.Avengers Vault

Avengers Campus is a Marvel Cinematic Universe–themed area located at Disney California Adventure where fans can team up with Superheroes like Spider-Man and Black Panther.

