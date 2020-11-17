Uncategorized
Babyface, Brandy and Smokey Robinson to perform at the Soul Train Awards
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Music, 11/17/20

The show will air Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 8PM ET simulcast on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2.

2015 Ford Neighborhood Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey - Show

BET  has announced a list of performers and presenters scheduled to hit the virtual stage at the 2020 Soul Train The 2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop AwardsAwards.

“Feed Your Soul,” is the theme of this year’s show is and includes performances from Babyface, Brandy, CeeLo Green, Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai, Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye, Monica, Smokey Robinson with appearances by Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri and Brandee Evans.

Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur Monica has been slated to receive the sixth annual Lady of Soul Award, H.E.R. leads with 8 nominations, followed by Chris Brown with 7 nods, and Beyoncé and Young Thug with 6 each.

The show will simulcast on BET Africa on November 29, 2020, at 3:00AM CAT; BET France on December 1, 2020 at 9:50PM CET; and BET UK and BET South Korea on December 2, 2020 at 9:00PM GMT and 9:00PM KST, respectively.

