Bajan singer Ayoni releases new single

In the single, Ayoni addresses the music industry’s lack of access and opportunity granted to young black and brown women.

The song arrives on the eve of the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the Alicia Key’s produced documentary “Uncharted,” in which Ayoni makes her big-screen debut as one of three songwriters featured as they participate in a songwriting camp.

Penned during the ‘She Is The Music’ songwriting camp, a nonprofit founded by Alicia Keys, Ayoni addresses the music industry’s lack of access and opportunity granted to young black and brown women.

“Purpose” is prominently featured in the documentary.

“‘Purpose’ was a moment in camp where everything fell into place for me,” she reminisces. “It felt like it aligned with my artistry and what I was going for, transitioning into a new chapter of my life. The lyrics are about standing in your purpose and trusting your destiny.”

The 23-year-old singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who was born in Barbados, has emerged as a soulful R&B sensation, achieving millions of streams.