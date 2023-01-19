Bank of America acknowledges problem with processing Zelle transactions

“We did have an issue where there was a delay in posting Zelle transactions. It was resolved earlier today, so that all the transactions are showing in people’s accounts,” Bill Halldin, a spokesperson for Bank of America.”

On Wednesday, January 18, customers of Bank of America complained about money missing from their accounts on social media, with many citing transactions through the digital payment company Zelle.

“I almost lost my mind when I saw $2,000 was missing from my account,” one customer posted on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Another customer tweeted that Bank of America “magically disappeared a large Zelle transaction that HAD ALREADY POSTED.”

Additionally, they expressed their dissatisfaction at being unable to reach anyone in customer service by phone. Twitter replies instructed them to get in touch via direct message.

Customers were informed on the bank’s app that the processing of Zelle transactions between Saturday and Wednesday might be delayed. Bank of America claimed that the issue had been rectified as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

