Uncategorized
Bank of America acknowledges problem with processing Zelle transactions
Staff writer, Caribpress, 01/19/23

“We did have an issue where there was a delay in posting Zelle transactions. It was resolved earlier today, so that all the transactions are showing in people’s accounts,” Bill Halldin, a spokesperson for Bank of America.”

bankOn Wednesday, January 18, customers of Bank of America complained about money missing from their accounts on social media, with many citing transactions through the digital payment company Zelle.

“I almost lost my mind when I saw $2,000 was missing from my account,” one customer posted on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Another customer tweeted that Bank of America “magically disappeared a large Zelle transaction that HAD ALREADY POSTED.”

Additionally, they expressed their dissatisfaction at being unable to reach anyone in customer service by phone. Twitter replies instructed them to get in touch via direct message.
Customers were informed on the bank’s app that the processing of Zelle transactions between Saturday and Wednesday might be delayed. Bank of America claimed that the issue had been rectified as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

“We did have an issue where there was a delay in posting Zelle transactions. It was resolved earlier today, so that all the transactions are showing in people’s accounts,” Bill Halldin, a spokesperson for Bank of America, told FOX Business.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Will the North American Leadership Summit Result in Substantive Immigration Policy Change?

Sunita Sohrabji | EMS, CaribPress, Politics, 01/19/23

Stormy Winter: California Takes Steps to Manage Impact of Weather and Water

Aldon Thomas Stiles| CBM, CaribPress, 01/19/23

Bank of America acknowledges problem with processing Zelle transactions

Staff writer, Caribpress, 01/19/23

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn’t wish it on his worst enemy

Jerusalem Post, Religon, 01/19/23

Whitfield Lovell: ‘One day, 100 years from now, people will be talking about us as history.’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, History, entertainment, art, 01/18/23

Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith to receive AAFCA’s Beacon Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/17/23

President Joe Biden will deliver the annual State of the Union address

Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, 01/17/23

Africa Movie Academy Awards Founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe dies at 53

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Obituary, 01/17/23

Test your knowledge of Dr. King’s life and historical contributions

jeopardy.com, 01/15/23

Who are the Critics’ Choice Nominees?

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/15/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in