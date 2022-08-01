Banner Year for Black Women Directors in 2021

2021 was a banner year for films directed by women of African descent. If you haven’t already seen any of these films, here’s why you should consider adding them to your viewing list.

As the movie business continues to be hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 demonstrated that the worse might be over. Spider-Man: No Way Home closed the year with a bang, having one of the best box office openings of all time, not just by pandemic standards.

However, arguably more significant was the release of a number of films by women of African descent that had made an impact at either movie theaters, streaming services, film festivals, and/or with critics.

The following is a list of films directed by women of African descent and if you haven’t done so already, why you should consider adding them to your viewing list:

CANDYMAN (Director: Nia DaCosta)

What’s it about: A sequel to the 1992 horror film of the same name. The film returns to the now gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the original movie takes place.

Why should you see it: The first film directed by a Black woman to open at number one at the box office. The film would go on to become one of the top 20 grossing films of 2021. DaCosta is of Brazilian and Black African descent.

Where can you see it: Currently available to rent on streaming platforms.

QUEEN OF GLORY (Director: Nana Mensah)

What’s it about: A Ghanian-American doctoral student is faced with some difficult choices after the death of her mother.

Why should you see it: Winner of several awards including the Prix de la Critique and Prix du jury at the Champs-Élysées Film Festival. It’s currently up for two Film Independent Spirit Awards including Best First Feature. Like the character she plays in the film, Mensah is of Ghanian descent.

Where can you see it: Currently on the film festival circuit. It is scheduled for release in 2022.



RESPECT (Director: Liesl Tommy)

What’s it about: Twenty years in the life of Aretha Franklin, from her formative years to her emergence as one of the greatest soul singers of all-time.

Why should you see it: Unless you have an aversion to soul music, the film is definitely worth a look. The film has been nominated for four Black Reel Awards including a Best Actress nod for Jennifer Hudson as Franklin. Tommy is a South African of mixed race.

Where can you see it: Currently available to rent on streaming platforms.

TEST PATTERN (Director: Shatara Michelle Ford)

What’s it about: After being sexually assaulted, a Black woman and her White boyfriend travel from hospital to hospital in search of a rape kit.

Why should you see it: Winner of Best Narrative Feature at the New Orleans Film Festival. The film was nominated for three Gotham Awards including Best Feature. It is currently up for three Film Independent Spirit Awards including Best First Feature. Ford is Black American with deep roots in Arkansas.

Where you can see it: Currently streaming on Starz. It’s also available to rent on several streaming platforms.

ZOLA (Director: Janicza Bravo)

What’s it about: A stripper agrees to go to Florida on a business trip with a fellow stripper and gets more than she bargained for.

Why should you see it: If you’re not turned off by the subject matter and looking for a wild adventure, Zola is it. The film leads the Film Independent Spirit Awards with seven nominations including Best Feature. It was also nominated for a whopping nine Black Reel Awards. Bravo is of Black Panamanian descent.

Where can you see it: It’s available to stream on Showtime. It’s also available to rent on various streaming services.

The following film while technically by a director of African descent, based on her appearance will be generally regarded as White:

PASSING (Director: Rebecca Hall)

What’s it about: Based on a 1929 novel by Nella Larsen, the film tells the complex story of two light-skinned women, one who “passes” for White, and the other passes only when it is convenient.

Why should you see it: You appreciate a film that doesn’t spell everything out for you and allows you to make your own conclusions about what is happening on screen.

Where can you see it: It’s available to stream on Netflix.

Best known as an actress, Rebecca Hall’s acting credits include The Prestige, The Town, Christine, and The Night House, the latter of which was released last year. She recently appeared on the eighth season premiere of the PBS series, Finding Her Roots, where she learned the truth about her maternal grandfather, Norman Isaac Ewing, who was a mixed race man who passed for Native American and White in the mid-20th century. Through DNA analysis, Hall learned that she is nine percent Black.

If after watching the film, you’d like to gain some insight into Hall’s approach to the film, check out the following Q&A hosted by Film Independent with Hall and the principal cast: