Barbra Streisand to receive a SAG Life Achievement Award

Actor, singer, producer, writer, and director Barbra Streisand has been named the 59th recipient of SAG-AFTRA’s highest tribute: the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments.

Streisand will be presented the performers union’s top accolade at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will stream live on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

Given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession,” the SAG Life Achievement Award will be the latest of Streisand’s esteemed catalog of international industry and public distinctions recognizing her masterful performances on screen and the stage. Her ability to captivate audiences with her multifaceted talents has solidified her status as one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Throughout her career, she has received numerous honors including two Academy Awards, ten Grammys including the Grammy Legend and Lifetime Achievement Awards, five Emmy Awards, three Peabody Awards, a Tony Award, and numerous other accolades.

Prior to her debut on the silver screen, Streisand’s groundbreaking TV specials set new standards in originality.

Streisand recently released her memoir, “My Name is Barbra,” which immediately became a New York Times best seller.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said, “Barbra Streisand is an icon and unparalleled talent, a force of nature who has seamlessly woven her brilliance through the fabric of our industry. From her earliest days captivating audiences on Broadway to her unforgettable roles in cinematic classics like Funny Girl, The Way We Were, and A Star Is Born, Barbra’s ability to inhabit her characters with authenticity is nothing short of extraordinary.”

Streisand says, “Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew’s Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen. The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true. This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire.”

Streisand’s influence on the film industry extends beyond her on-screen performances, demonstrated by her prowess behind the camera as well. With “Yentl,” she became the first woman to direct, produce, write, and star in a major motion picture, and the first woman to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Director.

