Uncategorized
BASC – A Clash of Caribbean Mixologists
Contributing writer Michelle Parker, Carib Press, Community News, 05/10/22

These talented mixologists are representing out of Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.The virtual party line-up includes the presence of the famous Barbadian calypsonian, The Mighty Gabby, deejays and artists.

2022_0510_BASC_Clash_0f_caribbean_600x300

Each year, the Barbados Association of Southern California (BASC) produces events to carry out their organization’s mission.

BASC supports the presence, the voice, and culture of Barbadian diaspora in Southern California, promote cultural awareness and celebrate the rich heritage and history of Barbados and the Caribbean. They render humanitarian assistance to our community both here locally and in Barbados, with a focus on the vulnerable among us; persons with special needs and youths with special dreams.

This year due to the COVID virus threat to everyone including its member they will have a Virtual Cocktail Sip and Stay-at-Home Tea fundraiser event titled, “Sip for Scholars.”

The event includes “A Clash of Caribbean Mixologists” that will be held on May 15th, and starts at 3:00 pm (PDT), until 6:00pm. It is going to be lots of fun and excitement as mixologists, professional and amateur from across the Caribbean, virtually showcase drinks from their countries, in a bid to see who will win the Heavy Weight Title. These talented mixologists are representing out of Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.The virtual party line-up includes the presence of the famous Barbadian calypsonian, The Mighty Gabby, deejay Andy Hewitt from Brooklyn, deejay Dave from Los Angeles, and also professional Saxophonist, Elan Trotman and more surprise guests and artists. These entertainers promise to keep patrons dancing on their feet and tantalized within their homes, while they sip tea or cocktail and watch the Clash.

BASC has executed numerous projects to support the Caribbean Community locally and within the Caribbean. They now invite you to support this event and“Sip for Scholars.” They will utilize the event’s net proceeds to provide funding for the Great Start Breakfast Program at St. Philip Primary School, and other BASC initiatives. This Program provides thirty-five breakfasts every morning to children at the school. To become one of the valued patrons, just zoom in with ID# 82836783315  (no passcode), there is no cost for admission but do feel free to make a donation. Come out and have a good time with good vibes and good people. Expect to rock to sweet music, share pictures of your bar or whatever you are sipping, and have a very super Sunday.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Apple TV+ unveils first-look at new series starring Maya Rudolph and Ron Funches

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, entertainment, 05/10/22

Judge Mathis: “When the robe comes off, I’m just another sucka.”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/10/22

Five Questions For Filmmaker Kaeche Liburd

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/10/22

BASC – A Clash of Caribbean Mixologists

Contributing writer Michelle Parker, Carib Press, Community News, 05/10/22

California Gas Prices to Spike Even More With July 1 Tax Increase

Tanu Henry | California Black Media, Carib Press, 05/10/22

Dream Fund: Entrepreneurs Can Apply for $10,000 Grants Through $35M State Program

Tanu Henry | California Black Media, Carib Press, Financial News, 05/09/22

Fed Gov’t Is Investing $145 Million in Re-Entry Programs for Formerly Incarcerated People

Aldon Thomas Stiles | California Black Media, Carib Press, Politics, 05/09/22

Pres. Biden names Karine Jean-Pierre press secretary

Staff writer, Politics, 05/06/22

Los Angeles County reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 infections

Staff writer, CNS, Health, 05/06/22

Taraji P. Henson to host the BET Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 05/05/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in