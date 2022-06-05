BASC – A Clash of Caribbean Mixologists

Each year, the Barbados Association of Southern California (BASC) produces events to carry out their organization’s mission.

BASC supports the presence, the voice, and culture of Barbadian diaspora in Southern California, promote cultural awareness and celebrate the rich heritage and history of Barbados and the Caribbean. They render humanitarian assistance to our community both here locally and in Barbados, with a focus on the vulnerable among us; persons with special needs and youths with special dreams.

This year due to the COVID virus threat to everyone including its member they will have a Virtual Cocktail Sip and Stay-at-Home Tea fundraiser event titled, “Sip for Scholars.”

The event includes “A Clash of Caribbean Mixologists” that will be held on May 15th, and starts at 3:00 pm (PDT), until 6:00pm. It is going to be lots of fun and excitement as mixologists, professional and amateur from across the Caribbean, virtually showcase drinks from their countries, in a bid to see who will win the Heavy Weight Title. These talented mixologists are representing out of Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.The virtual party line-up includes the presence of the famous Barbadian calypsonian, The Mighty Gabby, deejay Andy Hewitt from Brooklyn, deejay Dave from Los Angeles, and also professional Saxophonist, Elan Trotman and more surprise guests and artists. These entertainers promise to keep patrons dancing on their feet and tantalized within their homes, while they sip tea or cocktail and watch the Clash.

BASC has executed numerous projects to support the Caribbean Community locally and within the Caribbean. They now invite you to support this event and“Sip for Scholars.” They will utilize the event’s net proceeds to provide funding for the Great Start Breakfast Program at St. Philip Primary School, and other BASC initiatives. This Program provides thirty-five breakfasts every morning to children at the school. To become one of the valued patrons, just zoom in with ID# 82836783315 (no passcode), there is no cost for admission but do feel free to make a donation. Come out and have a good time with good vibes and good people. Expect to rock to sweet music, share pictures of your bar or whatever you are sipping, and have a very super Sunday.