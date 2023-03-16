BBA to salute Mayor Karen Bass, Gina Prince-Bythewood

The event will be held in recognition of the National Women’s History Month.

On Saturday, March 25, Black Business Association (BBA) President and CEO Sarah R. Harris will host its 20th annual event celebrating phenomenal Black women at the 2023 Salute to Black Women Business Conference, Vendor Faire & Awards Luncheon in recognition of the National Women’s History Month and its 2023 theme, “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

Taking place at the Hyatt Regency in Los Angeles, the celebration not only educates and motivates attendees but annually attracts hundreds of women entrepreneurs, executives, community leaders, elected officials, mothers, daughters, and sisters for high-level networking.

BBA is elated to salute the following women who exemplify excellence in “telling their stories”: Mayor Karen Bass, Award-Winning Director/Writer/Producer Gina Prince-Bythewood, Councilwoman Heather Hutt Communications Director, Los Angeles Sentinel Assistant Managing Editor, Author Devyn Bakewell, Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Retired NBC4 News Reporter Beverly White, Retired Radio Personality Pat Prescott, California Black Media Director Regina Brown Wilson, and Leimert Park Village Book Fair CEO & Author Cynthia E. Exum.