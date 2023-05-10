Bedbug infestation found in hotels, holiday rentals, public transport and cinemas in France

One poll, commissioned by France’s official Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety, estimated that over 10 percent of French households were infested by bedbugs between 2017 and 2022.

According to the New York Times, there have been widely publicized reports of bedbug infestations which has put French authorities under pressure.

A handful of schools have been closed; one hospital in northern France underwent an intensive treatment, and cases that would otherwise have gotten little attention were quickly picked up in the media. BFMTV, a leading news channel, even had a bedbug-detection dog inspect its set on live television.

In France’s lower house of Parliament, a top opposition lawmaker held up a small vial for all her colleagues to see. Its contents, she warned in a fiery speech this week, were “spreading despair” around the country.

“Must we wait for your office to be infested before you finally react?” the lawmaker, Mathilde Panot, told Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne. Ms. Borne shot back, urging Ms. Panot to observe “a bit of decency” and vowing that the government would act resolutely against the contents of the vial.

Johanna Fite, an expert with the government health agency, said that the number of infestations had increased since the 2000s as globalization has sent tourists and travelers crisscrossing continents with bedbugs in tow. Bedbugs, she stressed, are not a sign of bad hygiene, and while they are an ordeal that can disturb sleep and induce severe anxiety, they do not transmit diseases.

Paris is hosting the Olympic Games next summer.