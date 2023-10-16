Ben Affleck to receive award for movie ‘Air’

Winners of the 33rd annual Gotham Awards will be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, November 27th.

The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced today that “Air,” the Amazon MGM Studios sports dramedy directed by Academy Award winning filmmaker Ben Affleck, will receive The Gotham Visionary Icon & Creator Tribute at the 33rd annual Gotham Awards Ceremony.

The inspiring true story is brought to life by Ben Affleck and features an all-star cast, including Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Julius Tennon and Viola Davis.

The Icon & Creator Tribute was created for this year’s Gotham Awards in order to recognize cultural icons and the filmmakers responsible for bringing that icon’s story to life. With the Visionary Icon & Creator Tribute, The Gotham will honor both the visionaries behind the Michael Jordan partnership and celebrate Ben Affleck’s superb film that so compellingly brings this story to life.

Set in 1984, the film reveals the story behind the game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s struggling basketball division, which completely disrupted the industry with the creation of the revolutionary Air Jordan brand.

Michael Jordan has been called the biggest pop culture hero in American history – someone who transcended not just his sport but race, class, and generations. His rise from humble beginnings – a North Carolina boy who didn’t make the grade for his high-school team, the son of a bank employee mother, and a General Electric plant supervisor father – made him the embodiment of the American Dream. In signing with Nike rather than more successful rivals Converse or Adidas, Michael would receive points on each pair sold. That deal would change the way sports, and sports stars, were marketed around the world forever.

When the Air Jordan 1 was first launched on April 1st, 1985, Nike expected to sell 100,000 pairs in its first year. Instead, it shipped 1.5 million pairs in the first six weeks. The Air Jordan 1 was revolutionary both for its striking looks and for the deal struck by the Jordan family. Michael’s mother, Deloris Jordan was instrumental in constructing the unprecedented deal. Her unwavering belief in her son ultimately protected his legacy and altered the future of athlete endorsements. By 1997, the Jordan Brand had become its own subsidiary, and by the time Jordan retired in 1998, Nike accounted for 40 percent of sneaker sales in America. Jordan instantly helped turn around a struggling shoe manufacturer’s fortunes, while also revolutionizing how sneakers are designed, marketed, and released.

Available on Prime Video, this is the first film produced by Affleck and Damon’s newly launched production company Artists Equity, alongside Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures.

