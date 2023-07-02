Benjamin Crump to receive the Social Justice Impact Award

“Black America’s Attorney General” Benjamin Crump will receive the Social Justice Impact Award at the upcoming NAACP Image Awards.

The Civil rights attorney, who is listed amongst the Most Influential People of 2021 by TIME100, has established himself as one of the nation’s foremost lawyers and advocates for social justice, winning a number of record settlements and verdicts for victims and families that have faced injustice.

He has worked on some of the most high-profile cases in the U.S., most recently representing the family of Tyre Nichols, as well as the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, the residents of Flint, Michigan, who were severely affected by the pollution of the Flint River, and the family of Henrietta Lacks in a landmark reparations case.

The founder and principal owner of Ben Crump Law, his book, published in October 2019, “Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People,” reflects on the landmark cases he has battled, and how discrimination in the courthouse devastates real families and communities.

“Benjamin Crump is not just an attorney, but a courageous advocate and force of nature in the fight for freedom and equality,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “He has worked tirelessly to provide a voice for the voiceless and continues to inspire the next generation of civil rights attorneys. We’re proud to honor him with the Social Justice Impact Award.”

Other honorees at the 54th NAACP Image Awards include U.S. Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) who will receive the Chairman’s Award during the upcoming ceremony.

The Chairman’s Award is bestowed in recognition of individuals who demonstrate exemplary public service and use their distinct platforms to create agents of change. Past honorees of the Chairman’s Award include Samuel L. Jackson, the late U.S. Congressman John Lewis and Ruby Dee, Danny Glover, Rev. James Lawson, Tyler Perry, then-Senator Barack Obama, Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

The 54th NAACP Image Awards will be telecast on February 25 on BET.

