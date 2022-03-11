Berry Gordy, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Angela Bassett to be honored by the Critics Choice Association

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has announced its honorees for the 5th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.

Berry Gordy will receive the Icon Award for his contribution to music, film and popular culture, while legendary actress Angela Bassett will receive the Career Achievement Award. Actor, producer and director Michael B. Jordan is taped to receive the Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award for his overall contribution to the industry.

The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will also honor Nicco Annan for his role as Uncle Clifford on the STARZ series, “P-Valley.”

Emmy award-winning writer, producer, and actress, Quinta Brunson will be presented with the Actress Award for Television for her role as Janine Teagues on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” which she created and also executive produces. Actress Danielle Deadwyler will be honored with the Actress Award for Film for her role as Mamie Till-Mobley in the Orion Pictures and United Artists Releasing film, “Till.” Actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri will receive the Rising Star Award presented by IMDbPro for her role as Sydney Adamu on the FX series, “The Bear.” Brian Tyree Henry will be awarded with the Supporting Actor Award for his performance as James Aucoin in Apple Original Films and A24’s, “Causeway.” Quincy Isaiah will also accept the Rising Star Award presented by IMDbPro for his role as Magic Johnson on the HBO Original series, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” and Critics’ Choice Award nominated Jonathan Majors will be presented with the Actor Award for Film for his role as Jesse Brown in Columbia Pictures and Black Label Media aerial war epic, “Devotion.”

The Director Award for Film will be awarded to director Gina Prince-Bythewood for her work on TriStar Pictures and Entertainment One’s critically-acclaimed, “The Woman King.”

“It has truly been a year to celebrate,” said CCA Board Member Shawn Edwards, Executive Producer of the event. “The unprecedented amount of content about the Black experience on film and television made it very difficult to choose our honorees for this milestone year. And our special Icon Award honoree, Berry Gordy, pushed open a heavy door during the 70s and 80s through his Motown Productions with a string of movies and TV series that helped pave the way for future Black storytellers.”

The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will be televised on KTLA in January and shown nationwide on Nexstar stations throughout the month of February in honor of Black History Month.

Hosted by actor, stand-up comedian, and hip-hop icon Bill Bellamy, the event will take place on Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, CA.

The annual event has grown immensely since it began, having honored just one film,” 20 Feet from Stardom,” at the very first event. The Critics Choice Association continued to expand the Celebration to include additional honorees each year, adding Television categories to the slate last year. Now in its fifth year, the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will recognize 15 categories as part of a star-studded night honoring standout achievements in Black filmmaking and television.

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing nearly 600 media critics and entertainment journalists. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the intersection between film, television, and streaming content.