BET announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert

BET is planning a “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” broadcast special to create a relief fund to assist people of color most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Co-hosted by Grammy Award-Winning singer and actress Kelly Rowland, TV personality Terrence J, and actress Regina Hall, The “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” broadcast special, will air on Wednesday, April 22nd at 8 pm EST and will feature virtual appearances and musical performances from DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Melvin Crispell III.

The special will give up-to-date information and drive viewers to needed resources. Proceeds are being donated to African American communities severely impacted by COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is savagely compounding the profound health and financial vulnerabilities many Black Americans face. Every day, there are new reports of how this pandemic is killing African Americans at much higher rates than other communities.” said Scott Mills, President of BET. “BET is using all of our resources – our capital, our media platforms, our relationships with the creative community, sponsors, businesses and charitable organizations to support our community in this time of crisis.”

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will serve as Executive Producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.