Uncategorized
BET announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 04/08/20

The special will give up-to-date information and drive viewers to needed resources.

BET CovidBET is planning a “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” broadcast special to create a relief fund to assist people of color most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Co-hosted by Grammy Award-Winning singer and actress Kelly Rowland, TV personality Terrence J, and actress Regina Hall, The “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” broadcast special, will air on Wednesday, April 22nd at 8 pm EST and will feature virtual appearances and musical performances from DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Melvin Crispell III.

The special will give up-to-date information and drive viewers to needed resources. Proceeds are being donated to African American communities severely impacted by COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is savagely compounding the profound health and financial vulnerabilities many Black Americans face. Every day, there are new reports of how this pandemic is killing African Americans at much higher rates than other communities.” said Scott Mills, President of BET.  “BET is using all of our resources – our capital, our media platforms, our relationships with the creative community, sponsors, businesses and charitable organizations to support our community in this time of crisis.”

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET  will serve as Executive Producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Facebook launches tools to keep faith-based communities connected during COVID-19

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Community, 04/09/20

TV One plans a lineup of faith-based programming for Easter

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/09/20

COVID-19: The worst is yet to come, medical experts tells reporters at Ethnic Media Services briefing

Sunita Sohrabji, India West | Ethnic Media Services, CaribPress, Health News, 04/09/20

Disney+ now has 50 million paid subscribers

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/08/20

BET announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 04/08/20

‘Nurses matter now more than ever,’ says filmmaker and photographer Carolyn Jones

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Health, 04/08/20

Larenz Tate, Tyrese, Omari Hardwick ‘Uncensored’ episode pushed to fall

Katerine Tucker, Caribpress, 04/08/20

The Smallest Black Small Businesses May Now Benefit From California’s $50M COVID-19 Fund If They Can’t Get Fed Help

Tanu Henry | California Black Media, CaribPress, Business, 04/08/20

Jackson’s Estate is donating $300,000 to coronavirus response efforts

Austin Chambers, Caribpress, 04/07/20

COVID-19: The Dangers of Underlying Health Conditions For African Americans

Ebone Monet - California Black Media, CaribPress, Health News, 04/07/20

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in