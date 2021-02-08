BET celebrates Black Business Month
Staff writer, Caribpress Magazine, Entertainment, 08/02/21
Urban Beauty TV is the first syndicated show dedicated to health, beauty, and style.
To commemorate Black Small Business Month in August 2021, Urban Beauty TV – a five-part series on Black Entertainment Television’s BET
will return for five Saturdays in August, starting on August 7th at 10:30 pm ET (with the show “About Her Business” as the lead-in at 10 pm ET).
Created by BET executive producer Jon Marc Sandifer, Urban Beauty TV is the first syndicated show dedicated to health, beauty, and style told through a multicultural lens, Hosted by model and media personality Midori Amae, the series shines a spotlight on some of our culture’s most innovative style architects as they share the stories behind building their successful brands.
Urban Beauty TV
features appearances from R&B superstar Monica, Michelle Rodriguez, Founder/CEO of Mielle Organics; Tahirah Carter, Founder/Owner of The Faded Beauty & Barber; Brianna Walton and Ashley Williams, Noire Beautè; Dr. Nia Banks, plastic surgeon; and Ms. Bling, Owner/Designer of MsBlingBling.com. Leading experts and pop culture staples such as Yandy Smith-Harris, Serayah and Deborah Cox share the latest in beauty products, trends and routines
According to BET’s Sandifer, “Urban Beauty TV began as an internship platform for youth to learn about television production. Then the program quickly blossomed into an opportunity that provided a pathway to brand awareness for brand architects, who are rewriting the rules when it comes to entrepreneurship.”
“The urban community has long held a magnetic affinity for beauty,” Sandifer continues. “As a content creator, I felt there was a need to create a platform that reflects all these elements by telling the stories of these personalities who are pushing the envelope in all facets of beauty and trends.”
