BET celebrates Hip Hop

Hip Hop’s biggest night taped on Friday and brought together the hottest names in hip hop to honor the year’s best in hip hop culture. The annual celebration pays homage to a culture that changed the world while highlighting the best in hip hop music.

This year’s ceremony celebrated 30 years of the iconic LOUD Records and honored pioneering founder Steve Rifkind who is responsible for the careers of several of the industry’s most influential artists, including inaugural signee Twista, Big Pun, Wu-Tang Clan.

Miami-born rap icon Trina received the I Am Hip Hop Award.

With performances by David Banner, Lil’ Kim, M.O.P., Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia, and Wu-Tang Clan, BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 was held at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA and will premiere Tuesday, October 4 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

Check out images from the event below: (Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET)