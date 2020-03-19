BET to stream Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless’

BET+ is offering for streaming the new original drama from Tyler Perry, “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless,” which is available today exclusively across all platforms.

The first three episodes, of the one-hour drama, are available now with new episodes launching every Thursday. “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” is the first new original series from Tyler Perry to stream on BET+, a joint venture between BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios.

The series is a spin-off of the hit television series “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” and tells the riveting story of a woman named Ruth who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult.

Produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry, it stars Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown, Blue Kimble, Stephanie Charles, Hervé Clermont, Anthony Bless and Bobbi Baker.

For more information about “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” and BET+ visit the network’s official page at BET.com and check out the trailer below: