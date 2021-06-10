BET’s Hip Hop Awards takes in Atlanta

The BET Hip Hop Awards is an annual celebration that highlights the best in hip hop music.

Held at the Cobb Energy Centre, the annual event took place on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Young Thug kicked off the night with a performance of “Tick Tock” followed by Gunna with “Too Easy” before coming together with their hit collaboration “Ski.” Other performers included Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem and Tobe Nwigwe who made it a family affair with Fat & Nell on their song “Fye Fye.”

Winners included Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion who snagged three wins each including ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video’ and ‘Best Collaboration’ for song “WAP.” Tyler, The Creator took home wins for ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year’ and ‘Best Live Performer’ and the “Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award.” Jay Z scored double wins in the “Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse” and “Impact Track” for his Nipsey Hussle collaboration “What It Feels Like.” Newcomer Yung Bleu was crowned ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist’ while Saweetie took home ‘Hustler of the Year.” ‘Lyricist of the Year’ went to J. Cole. UK rapper Little Simz took home the ‘Best International Flow’ award and Missy Elliott was voted ‘Video Director of the Year.’

Trina, Remy Ma, and Rapsody presented awards and “I Am Hip Hop Award” recipient Nelly closed out the show with a performance of his greatest hits including “Country Grammar,” “Hot In Herre,” “Air Force Ones,” “Dilemma,” “Grillz” with an appearance by Paul Wall.

The BET Hip Hop Awards is an annual celebration that highlights the best in hip hop music.