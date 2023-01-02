Uncategorized
Beyoncé announces world tour
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/01/23

The award winning singer made the announcement in an Instagram post today.

Brussels, Cardiff and Paris are some of the European countries Grammy Award winning artist Beyonce will stop during her freshly announced world tour.

The tour will support her Renaissance album beginning in  Europe in May and moving to the U.S. in July.

A link to the tour’s website reveals a lengthy itinerary. Among the stops: Two London shows, one NYC area show and one L.A. area show.

See complete roster below. For ticket information, go here.

Beyoncé is nominated for nine 2023 Grammys. Her last solo tour was the Formation tour in 2016.

