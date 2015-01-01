Beyoncé’s ‘Black is King’ will premiere globally on Disney+

Parkwood Entertainment, in association with Disney+, announced and debuted the teaser video for the visual album “Black Is King” written, directed and executive produced by 24-time Grammy Award-winner Beyoncé. “Black is King” will premiere globally on Disney+ on July 31 and will arrive on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the release of Disney’s global phenomenon “The Lion King.”

The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity.

The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.

Based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift,” and starring the album’s featured artists and some special guest appearances, “Black Is King” is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. Videos for “My Power,” “Mood 4 Eva,” and “Brown Skin Girl” are extravagances of elegance and soul. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.