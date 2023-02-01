Uncategorized
Bill To Ban The Sale Of Tobacco Products To Those Born After 2007
AP News, Community, 02/27/23

The ban could also eliminate income for the state.

  • According to AP News, If signed into law, it would mean by 2073 people wanting to buy cigarettes would have to show ID to prove they are at least 67 years old.
  • The proposal is likely to face strong opposition from the tobacco industry, which would fight to maintain access to its largest U.S. market.
  • The ban could also eliminate income for the state, as California collected more than $1.5 billion in tobacco taxes in 2021, according to the California Department of Tax and Fee Regulation.

