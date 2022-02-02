Billy Crystal to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) will bestow its highest honor to legendary actor Billy Crystal.

The Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer, and director who is known to audiences around the world as the star of such films as “When Harry Met Sally,” City Slickers” and “Analyze This,” will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards.

Crystal landed his first major television role in 1977 on the comedy series “Soap,” playing Jodie Dallas, one of the first openly gay characters on television also hosted Saturday Night Live and a few months later joined the regular cast. His best-known SNL creation was Fernando, an unctuous talk-show host whose tagline, “You look mahvelous!” entered the popular lexicon.

He will be feted for his incredible body of work throughout the years at the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, which will broadcast LIVE on The CW and TBS on Sunday, March 13 from 7:00 – 10:00 pm ET (delayed PT – check local listings).

Past Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include Lauren Bacall, Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, Eddie Murphy, Robert Wise. Halle Berry will receive the sixth annual SeeHer Award during the ceremony.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations and the show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.