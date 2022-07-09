Black Cinema Exhibit Opens at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971 recently opened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Covering the Black contribution to motion pictures from the earliest days until the dawn of the blaxploitation era, the exhibit offers both cinephiles and history buffs much to savor.

For those unfamiliar with the evolution of cinema, the exhibit begins in the silent era before motion pictures had audible dialog and sound effects. If any sound was provided it would be from live musicians who performed in the theater while the movie was playing. This includes footage of the “first kiss” of a Black couple in motion pictures. Also of note are film appearances of Bert Williams (1874-1922), the Bahamian-born actor and comedian, who is believed to be the first Black person to receive star billing in a motion picture.

In the wake of the success of Birth of a Nation (1915), D.W. Griffith’s technically groundbreaking, but racist masterpiece, several companies strung up throughout the country to produce films to appeal specifically to Black audiences. One of the leading producers of these so-called “race movies” was Oscar Micheaux. The exhibit includes rare footage of Michaeux directing actors in a movie.

Michaeux was one of the only Black producers of the silent era to survive the introduction of sound in the mid-1920s. Memorabilia of several of his films are on display at the exhibit. Also shown are several clips by early sound films produced inside and outside of Hollywood that featured Blacks in prominent roles such as Hallelujah (1929), Emperor Jones (1933), The Duke is Tops (1938), The Blood of Jesus (1941), and Cabin in the Sky (1943).

In the 1950s, you saw the emergence of Sidney Poitier, Dorothy Dandridge, and Harry Belafonte as leads. By the 1960s, Poitier became a bona fide box office star. In 1967, for example, Poitier was the biggest box office draw in Hollywood, with three films being released that year including In the Heat of the Night. A clip from In the Heat of the Night is featured in the exhibit as well as other material from the film. Dandridge and Belafonte are showcased in a clip from the musical, Carmen Jones (1954).

The exhibit concludes with clips from the 1960s and early 1970s of the work of Black filmmakers Melvin Van Peebles, Gordon Parks, Robert L. Goodwin, and Madeline Anderson. Also featured are works by White filmmakers such as Agnes Varda, Norma Jewison, and Jules Dassin, that explore the Black experience.

Right next door to the exhibit is Isaac Julien: Baltimore, a homage to Melvin Van Peebles. The three-channel multimedia project, Baltimore (2003) also serves as a tour of Baltimore’s various art institutions including the Great Blacks in Wax Museum. A British director of St. Lucian roots, Julien is a prolific filmmaker whose work includes Young Soul Rebels (1991), Franz Fanon: Black Skin, White Masks (1996), and BaadAsssss Cinema (2002).

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures also includes a treasure trove of material about the Black experience in film as part of their permanent collection. This includes an exhibit devoted to the work of Spike Lee. You can also feast your eyes on artifacts from more contemporary films such as Dolemite is My Name (2019), Us (2019), and Black Panther (2018).

Other choice objects found in the permanent collection include Dorothy’s ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz (1939), the sled from Citizen Kane (1941), and the typewriter that screenwriter Joe Stefano used to write Psycho (1960). The Museum has material covering virtually every aspect of motion picture production including character animation, costumes, editing, prosthetic makeup, and special effects.

Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971 runs until April 9, 2023 and is included with general admission to the museum. General admission to the museum for adults is $25. Seniors 62 and over get in for $19. Admission for college students is $15. Children aged 17 and under are admitted free of charge courtesy of an endowment in honor of Sid Ganis. A special program, “The Oscar Experience” adds $15 per person. Advance purchase of tickets (which include timed entry to avoid overcrowding) are required. For more information about the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and to purchase tickets go to: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.