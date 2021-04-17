‘Black Love’ back for 5th Season

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the fifth season of its popular and ground-breaking four-time NAACP nominated docu-series “Black Love” will premiere on Friday, May 14 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. “Black Love” makes its return to Friday nights where it will join OWN’s dating series “Ready to Love.”

Created by husband-and-wife filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver continues to present real, honest, emotional, and transparent love stories from some of the most successful people in business and entertainment as well as everyday couples. The new season will feature Chance and Tabitha Brown, R&B singer Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins, Grammy winner Ledisi and husband Ron Young, Singer/Songwriter Tank and Zena Foster, “Greenleaf” actor Keith David and his wife Dionne, Stylist Jason Bolden and interior designer Adair Curtis, plus others who will discuss topics from early days of marriage to navigating finances, religious differences, parenting, and the unexpected twists that are part of every couples’ journey.

Each episode of “Black Love,” seeks to answer the burning question, “What does it take to make a marriage work?” The Olivers first launched the show as newlyweds and with each new season of “Black Love,” they continue to increase representation and create transparency around marriage in the Black community. The Olivers have now been married for six years and are raising three sons under five years old. As their marriage and family have quickly evolved, the show’s exploration of marital topics and themes have also deepened.