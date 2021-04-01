Black Music Month celebrates Juneteenth

Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedienne and author Loni Love will host the star-studded two-hour special which will honor artists and musicians who have influenced and made significant contributions to American music.

In recognition and celebration of Black Music Month, Chicago-based television production company Central City Productions will present the 2021 Black Music Honors in commemoration of Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated holiday honoring the end of slavery in the United States, which is officially celebrated on June 19th.

The evening of celebrations and special moments will be pre-taped at the City Winery in Nashville, Tennessee, and televised in national broadcast syndication starting June 5 to July 4, 2021 and on Saturday, June 19 at 1:00 p.m. EST on Bounce TV.

“Now, more than ever, I think it is important to recognize the contributions that Black music has made to the country and the world,” said host Loni Love. “I am beyond thrilled to host this exciting, inspiring and entertaining show. See y’all at the show wearing my shiny dresses!”

The honorees for this year’s Black Music Honors includes R&B legend Angie Stone, who is tapped to receive the Soul Music Icon Award. Singer, songwriter and actor Ginuwine will receive the Urban Music Icon Award, multiple Stellar Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated gospel vocalist Marvin Sapp will receive the Gospel Music Icon Award, and jazz virtuoso, Ramsey Lewis will receive the Legends Award. The National Museum of African American Music will be honored with the Legacy Award.