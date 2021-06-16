Black-owned selfie museum opens in Atlanta

In a society where taking the perfect selfie is almost as important as healthcare, Marketing & Brand Strategist Mary Seats (famously known as Mz. Skittlez) has opened a selfie museum in the heart of Atlanta.

The 19 station museum called The Gurl Mobb Museum is located on Piedmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30324) and is open Wednesday through Saturday 11AM to 9PM, and Sundays from 11AM to 6PM.

“I created Gurl Mobb to unite female content-creators together all over the world. I believe we all have something to learn from the next person, so I’m not looking to just motivate you, but to give you the resources you need for success. When it comes to Gurl Mobb Museum, I seen the lack of creative spaces in Atlanta and I just had to do something about that. I wanted to empower women to connect and create together,” says Seats who has worked with celebrity clientele such as Tamar Braxton, Missy Ellitot, B. Simone and Miasha Coleman.

For more information on The Gurl Mobb Museum visit the website at www.gurlmobbmuseum.com.